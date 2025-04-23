Beloved Former Child Star Dies At Age 24

Sophie Nyweide appeared in a total of 12 movies and television series, starting in 2006.

The Burlington, Vermont native, who “spent most of her brief life in Vermont and New York City,” died on Monday, April 14, according to her obituary. The cause of death has not been released. A memorial service is planned for a date to be determined.

Nyweide made her onscreen debut as the title character in the film Bella.

Among her notable roles was that of the daughter of Michelle Williams and Gael García Bernal in the 2009 movie Mammoth.

She continued to showcase her talent in An Invisible Sign and Shadows & Lies in 2010, culminating in a role in Darren Aronofsky’s 2014 Biblical epic Noah, alongside stars such as Russell Crowe and Emma Watson.

Nyweide’s last appearance was in a 2015 episode of the reality series What Would You Do? on ABC. In 2007, she was cast in an episode of Law & Order.

She was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and new aunt, according to her obituary, which described her as "creative, athletic and wise beyond her years," saying that "Sophie accomplished so much in the time she danced upon earth (literally - she danced as she moved!)."

