Beloved Actor Jerry Adler Dies, Starred In Sopranos, The Good Wife

He died on Saturday, Aug. 23, at his home in New York City, his family confirmed.

The Brooklyn-born performer, who began his career behind the scenes on Broadway, became a celebrated character actor in his 60s, earning acclaim for his sharp wit and memorable roles across television and film

Best known for his eight-season run on The Sopranos (1999–2007), Adler played Hesh Rabkin, a trusted advisor and longtime friend to Tony Soprano, whose wisdom and loyalty made him a fan favorite.

He later appeared in 30 episodes of The Good Wife (2011–2016) as Howard Lyman, the outspoken and often comic senior partner at Lockhart Gardner.

Adler’s TV credits also include recurring roles on Rescue Me, Mad About You, and Raising Dad, as well as guest spots on The West Wing, where he played Toby Ziegler’s father, and CSI: Miami

Adler’s career began on Broadway, where he worked as a stage manager and director before transitioning to acting.

His film appearances ranged from Manhattan Murder Mystery to In Her Shoes and Prime. In recent years, he was seen in Transparent, Broad City, and Living with Yourself.

A lifelong New Yorker, Adler was raised in a Yiddish-speaking household and was part of the legendary Adler theater family. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

