Bed Bath & Beyond Plotting Comeback For Physical Stores: What We Know

Beyond Inc. hinted at the first Bed Bath & Beyond store opening in the company's earnings report on Monday, July 28. Beyond also owns Overstock and buybuy BABY.

The "small-format" store would be located in Nashville.

"It's a smart, scalable model that puts our iconic brands back in the heart of communities," said Beyond executive chair Marcus Lemonis.

The company hasn't said when the store would open or if more locations are planned.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in April 2023 and began shutting down its 360 locations, along with 120 buybuy BABY stores across the US. Despite the closures, the brand lived on after Overstock purchased its name, domain, and loyalty program assets for more than $21 million.

The final Beth Bath & Beyond store shuttered in July 2023.

