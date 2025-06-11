Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dies

The children of the 82-year-old Wilson announced his death early Wednesday afternoon, June 11 in a post on Instagram.

"We are at a loss for words right now," it reads. "Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

The final sentence of the family's statement is the title track of WIlson’s first solo album and later became the title of a 2016 biopic movie about his life.

The Beach Boys had 10 Top 10 hits and seven other songs in the Top 40 during the early to mid 1960s.

The trajectory of Wilson’s career was shaped by notable collaborations, particularly with lyricist Tony Asher on the innovative album Pet Sounds, featuring timeless classics such as Wouldn’t It Be Nice and God Only Knows. Pet Sounds is widely considered one of the greatest albums ever.

His work with Van Dyke Parks on the ambitious SMiLE project, which included the iconic track Heroes and Villains, was regarded by Wilson as “one of the greatest collaborations ever done.”

The Beach Boys were formed in 1961 in Hawthorne, California. The original lineup included the Wilson brothers — Brian, Carl, and Dennis — along with their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine. In 1962, they signed a contract with Capitol Records.

