'Be The Thermostat': Embattled NJ BOE Member Resigns With Bizarre Parting Words

Fisher, who joined the board in January 2023 just months after graduating high school, submitted his resignation Friday, Sept. 19, according to a filing his attorney Michael Collins sent to Bergen County Superior Court Judge Peter Geiger.

“I write today to resign my position as Trustee of the Park Ridge Board of Education, immensely grateful to God for the opportunity to serve our borough, a wonderful community in the greatest country on Earth,” Fisher wrote in his own letter of resignation sent out to the media Friday afternoon.

Throughout the statement, Fisher cited his “prized accomplishment” as requiring the district to comply with Title IX, which he said saved $100,000 annually in federal funding and ensured "every girl in our schools can excel in the sport they love participating in."

He also defended his broader approach to governing, writing: “In a world full of electeds who serve as thermometers of public opinion, strive to be the thermostat, setting the temperature for the just world you desire to see."

Fisher’s resignation ends weeks of courtroom drama that nearly guaranteed voters would decide his fate in November. A recall petition signed by 2,141 residents — hundreds more than required — was first tossed, then reinstated after a judge ruled the Bergen County Clerk’s office had given out incorrect guidance.

The looming vote meant Fisher could have been recalled — and even re-elected — on the same ballot. Instead, Fisher, now living nearly 900 miles away in Nashville while attending Vanderbilt University, stepped down on his own terms.

