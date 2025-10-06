Bari Weiss Named CBS News Chief, Paramount Skydance Buys The Free Press

Weiss officially announced her new role as editor-in-chief at CBS News in a post on The Free Press on Monday, Oct. 6. Paramount Skydance has also purchased The Free Press for about $150 million in cash and Paramount stock, two sources told The New York Times.

The 41-year-old Pittsburgh native has no experience working in broadcast TV. Weiss is known for her polarizing views as an opinion writer and podcaster, including her strong support for Israel, criticism of "cancel culture," and support for conservative-backed causes despite describing herself as a 'radical centrist' and 'classical liberal.'

Weiss says she wants to bring the "anti-woke" perspective of The Free Press and its 1.5 million subscribers to one of the most prominent US news organizations.

"This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows us to do that," Weiss wrote. "It gives The Free Press a chance to help reshape a storied media organization — to help guide CBS News into a future that honors those great values that underpin The Free Press and the best of American journalism. And in doing so, to bring our mission to millions of people."

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison praised Weiss.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bari and The Free Press to Paramount and CBS News," Ellison said. "Bari is a proven champion of independent, principled journalism, and I am confident her entrepreneurial drive and editorial vision will invigorate CBS News. This move is part of Paramount's bigger vision to modernize content and the way it connects – directly and passionately – to audiences around the world."

Weiss launched The Free Press shortly after leaving her position as opinion columnist at The New York Times in July 2020. In her resignation letter widely praised by right-wing figures, Weiss blasted the Times for focusing too much on social media criticism of her work and accused her colleagues of "constant bullying."

Weiss' hiring is the latest move by CBS News that has generated outrage from liberals and progressives.

In July, Paramount paid $16 million to settle a lawsuit from President Donald Trump over a "60 Minutes" interview seen by many legal experts as frivolous. Critics said the settlement was designed to win Trump administration approval of Paramount's $8 billion merger with Skydance Media, backed by the son of Trump ally and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Longtime "60 Minutes" executive producer Bill Owens resigned in April, saying he could no longer run the news magazine show independently. CBS announced that it'll end "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in May 2026, a decision that critics view as appeasement of Trump.

Some CBS News employees see Weiss' hiring as a shift toward a more openly conservative newsroom, The Guardian reported.

"How many people have led us in just the last five years?" one CBS News employee asked. "Throwing America's best big tech apologist at the problem isn't going to fix the ratings."

Others who expressed some optimism about Weiss suggested that she shouldn't change flagship shows like "CBS News Sunday Morning" and "60 Minutes."

"I think how she does at CBS depends on how they define the role and what areas she chooses to focus on," one veteran television executive told The Guardian. "If they're smart and if Bari is smart, she will not try to be a bull in a china shop. The other challenge for her is going to be being a manager, which is not easy anywhere, but it can be particularly difficult at CBS News."

Weiss said her CBS role won't prevent The Free Press from growing under Paramount Skydance's ownership.

"The values that we've hammered out here over the years — journalism based in curiosity and honesty, a culture of healthy disagreement, our shared belief in America’s promise — now have the opportunity to go very, very big," she wrote.

In July, Weiss was seeking a valuation of more than $200 million for The Free Press, the Financial Times reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.