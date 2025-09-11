Bad Bunny Refuses Mainland US Shows Over Immigration Raids: 'ICE Could Be Outside'

Superstar rapper Bad Bunny made the comments to British magazine i-D in an interview published on Wednesday, Sept. 10. The Puerto Rican superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, told Variety in June that it was "unnecessary" to bring his Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos) world tour to the mainland US.

Bad Bunny confirmed to i-D that he left the 50 states off the tour because of growing ICE raids and Trump's mass deportation push.

"Man, honestly, yes," he said when asked if his fears for Latino fans kept him from performing in the US. "There were many reasons why I didn't show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate — I've performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I've enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US."

Bad Bunny will end his 30-show "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" (I Don't Want to Leave Here) residency in San Juan on Sunday, Sept. 14. The concert series has been praised for fueling tourism in Puerto Rico, generating an estimated $200 million for the island, NBC News reported.

The 31-year-old "Moscow Mule" rapper said that while he wanted fans to visit Puerto Rico, he feared the threat of ICE operations near mainland US shows.

"Specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the US... People from the US could come here to see the show," Bad Bunny said. "Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of — like, f***ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about."

Bad Bunny's comments come as criticism grows over Trump's immigration crackdown. Earlier in September, Homeland Security and ICE agents arrested more than 475 people at a massive Hyundai plant in Georgia, reportedly the largest single work site raid in US history.

Critics say ICE and other federal agencies have been weaponized to target nonwhite people, regardless of their legal residency status or if they have a criminal record. According to the Pew Research Center, the US labor force lost more than 1.2 million legal residents and undocumented migrants in the first seven months of 2025.

Bad Bunny has been critical of Trump's immigration policies, notably when he posted a video in June of an ICE raid in Puerto Rico, Rolling Stone reported.

"They came here... sons of b****es, instead of letting the people alone and working," he said in an Instagram post.

Bad Bunny's support for immigrants has appeared in his art. Near the end of the music video for "NUEVAYoL," a voice resembling Trump delivers an apology to immigrants over a radio broadcast before four men switch it off, shaking their heads.

The "NUEVAYoL" video, which was released on the Fourth of July, also features a giant Puerto Rican flag draped over the Statue of Liberty's crown. A visualizer video for the song, which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, shows the history of the Puerto Rican flag written in Spanish.

Bad Bunny appeared on TODAY in late August, sharing how important showcasing Puerto Rican culture is to him.

"This is so far my best experience in music, maybe in life," he told TODAY. "This, happening right now in San Juan, in that arena, is something magical."

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour kicks off in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Friday, Nov 21, and will run through July 2026, with stops in Latin America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

