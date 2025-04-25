Award-Winning Stunt Pilot Rob Holland Dies In Crash At Air Force Base Days Before Airshow

Rob Holland, 50, has been identified as the pilot killed at Langley Air Force Base when his plane went down in Hampton, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the FAA, NTSB, and Department of Defense.

Holland was a 13-time US National Aerobatic champion, a multi-time World Freestyle champion, and 14-time US National Freestyle champion.

"Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history," loved ones wrote on social media.

"Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday."

The crash was reported days before the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show, which is scheduled for this weekend, where Holland was scheduled to appear, according to his website.

In his career, Holland was credited with over 15,000 flight hours across more than 180 aircraft types, and averaged nearly five million live spectators each year.

"Rob Holland is one of the premier airshow performers and freestyle aerobatic competition pilots in the world today," the website boasts.

"With more than a quarter of a million Facebook followers alone, Rob Holland Ultimate Airshows has the single largest social media following of any civilian airshow performer worldwide."

Holland was described as "a visionary, a hero to all of us, and an inspiration to many," by the E3 Aviation Association, who said "the world lost an extraordinary pilot, an incredible person, and a true hero."

"Piloting his custom-built MXS-RH, Rob captivated audiences worldwide," they continued.

"His performances were not just displays of skill but expressions of artistry, pushing the boundaries of aerobatics with groundbreaking maneuvers that earned him multiple championship titles and a place among the most decorated pilots in US history.

"Rob made the impossible look effortless, igniting passion in all who watched him fly."

"The National Museum of the US Air Force would like to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of famed stunt pilot Rob Holland, who died (April 24)," the National Museum of the US Air Force posted on Facebook.

"Rob visited here in June of 2024 on a break from the Dayton Air Show. We remember his love of the X-15 and XB-70," they continued. "Holland frequently performed at military airshows and was a friend to the Air Force and this museum"

Holland had been a pilot since 1992, according to his bio, which noted that he graduated from Daniel Webster College with a Bachelor of Science degree in aviation/airway management and aviation flight operations.

"Beyond his technical brilliance, Rob was an incredible friend to many and an incredible person," E3 officials added. "His warmth, generosity, and infectious love for aviation touched everyone he met.

"He shared his knowledge freely, guiding the next generation of pilots with the same dedication he brought to his craft."

The family asked for the community to respect the privacy of family and friends, adding at the end of the social media post: "never ever give up on your dreams."

"Blue skies."

