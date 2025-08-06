Autopsy Of NYC Fashion Designer Found Aboard Yacht Completed As Mystery Lingers

The exam did not show evidence of violence, Suffolk County Police revealed Wednesday, Aug. 6. Her final cause of death is pending further examination.

Nolan-O’Slatarra, 33, was found unresponsive aboard a vessel moored at the Montauk Yacht Club early Tuesday, Aug. 5, as Daily Voice reported. Good Samaritans attempted CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine her cause and manner of death. A preliminary investigation and exam were inconclusive, according to Suffolk County Police.

Originally from Carlow, Ireland, Nolan-O’Slatarra moved to New York at age 26 and quickly made a name for herself in the fashion industry. After launching Out East Eyewear in 2020, she followed with East x East in 2021, a luxury resortwear line inspired by coastal living.

Just weeks before her death, she celebrated a beachside pop-up at Gurney’s Montauk Resort.

“Those who met her spoke of her kindness, her energy, and the way she made people feel welcome,” reads a tribute on her hometown’s Facebook page. “She kept her roots close while forging her own path.”

On Instagram, business partner Dylan Grace shared a heartfelt message:

“We dreamed big together, laughed harder than anyone else could understand, and built so much from nothing," he said. "I’m truly blessed and grateful to have had you in my life. Love you so much Mar. Fly high girl."

In addition to her work in fashion, she served as CEO of Brand Growth Consultants and worked in operations for a New York-based capital management firm.

“Her loss will be felt deeply by all who knew her, here and abroad,” reads a Facebook tribute.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

