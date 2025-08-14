Attorney General Releases 911 Calls, Bodycam In Fatal South Jersey Police Shooting

The civilian who died during the Oct. 19, 2024 encounter was identified as Marvin Taylor, 57, of Browns Mills, the office said.

According to the investigation, a 911 call reporting smoke coming from a residence was received at 3:22 p.m. The Pemberton Township Volunteer Fire Department and township police officers responded to a home on Woodland Avenue.

Responding officers were told that a man with a firearm, later identified as Taylor, was in the backyard of the property, investigators said. Officers positioned themselves in a wooded area behind the residence and gave verbal commands ordering Taylor to drop the weapon.

Taylor exchanged gunfire with Officer Kyle McQueen of the Pemberton Township Police Department, the Attorney General’s Office said. Taylor was struck, and officers provided first aid before he was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. He was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m.

A firearm was recovered near Taylor after the shooting, according to investigators. No officers or other civilians were injured.

Click here to view the videos and listen to the recordings.

The law enforcement encounter remains under investigation by OPIA. The footage was released under 2019 policies requiring transparency in fatal police encounters. Representatives of Taylor’s family were allowed to review the recordings before the public release.

Under state law, all such cases must be presented to a grand jury to determine whether charges are warranted against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

