New Update: Multiple Injuries, Fatalities Reported In Shooting At ICE Facility In Dallas

The attack unfolded Wednesday morning, Sept. 24.

"There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Field Office," US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on social media. "Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities.

"The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

"While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop.

"Please pray for the victims and their families."

It's unclear whether the gunfire occurred inside the facility, outside, or both.

ICE facilities handle a range of immigration enforcement and administrative functions and are typically secured by federal protective services.

Incidents at federal buildings generally prompt multi-agency responses involving local police, federal protective officers and, when needed, the FBI.

