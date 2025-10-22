Arrests Made In Linden Wendy’s Shooting That Wounded Mom In Front Of Her Kids, Police Say

The shooting happened on the evening of Sept. 15 in the parking lot of the Wendy’s on the 700 block of South Wood Avenue, Linden Police Chief David Hart said.

Jevan Carrie, 19, and Jeyrin Munoz, 18, both of Linden, “conspired to fire multiple shots at a vehicle parked in a parking lot on the 700 block of S. Wood Ave.”

The victim, identified by friends as a mother named Nelkys, was struck by gunfire as she returned to her car with her sons. Police said she was treated on scene and taken to University Hospital in Newark with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following a two-week investigation led by the Linden Police Detective Bureau, both suspects were arrested separately in Linden on Oct. 4.

Munoz is charged with second-degree aggravated assault, weapons possession, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm. Carrie is charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, police said. Both were committed to the Essex County Jail.

A GoFundMe launched by Nelkys’ friend Stephanie has raised more than $5,000 as of Wednesday, Oct. 22, to help cover medical costs, childcare, and household needs while she recovers. Stephanie wrote that Nelkys “stayed calm and brave for her children until first responders arrived.”

