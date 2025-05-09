Arrest Made In Deadly Paterson Stabbing Of 70-Year-Old Woman: Prosecutor

Duwan Gales, of Paterson, was charged in connection with the Tuesday, May 6 homicide, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-In-Charge Patrick Murray.

The stabbing occurred around 2:18 p.m. in the area of Cianci Street and Market Street, officials said.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the victim, a 70-year-old female from Paterson, inside the residence with multiple stab wounds, the prosecutor’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified Gales as the suspect and took him into custody on Thursday, May 8, without incident, officials said. Officials did not disclose a relationship or motive.

He is currently being held while awaiting his first court appearance at Central Judicial Processing, prosecutors said. A motion for pre-trial detention will be filed.

Gales is charged with the following crimes, officials said:

Murder, first degree

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, fourth degree

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, third degree

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or call the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

