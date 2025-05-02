Army Reservists Smash In To Stop Carjacking As Passing Driver Is Strangled In NJ: Prosecutor

It happened around 8:37 a.m. on Thursday, May 1, when a car crashed into a wooded area off Jackson Road near Waverly Avenue in Waterford Township, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Waterford Township Police Chief Daniel Cormaney.

Police say the driver of the crashed car got out, ripped open the locked passenger door of a passing vehicle, and began strangling the woman inside after she refused to drive him away.

Two members of the U.S. Army Reserves stationed at Fort Dix saw the attack and jumped in to help, officials said. One of them used a fire extinguisher to break the car’s window and pull the suspect out. More passersby stopped to assist and call 911.

The suspect, identified as Rondean McDonald, 45, of Mays Landing, was charged with first-degree carjacking, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree aggravated assault, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was taken to Virtua Berlin Hospital, then remanded to Camden County Correctional Facility pending a court hearing. The victim, a 59-year-old woman from Lindenwold, was hospitalized at Virtua Voorhees in stable condition, prosecutors said.

