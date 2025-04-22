Army Ditches Old Fitness Test: Here’s What Soldiers Have To Do Now

The new test, called the Army Fitness Test (AFT), becomes the official fitness test for all soldiers starting this summer, according to Army Public Affairs.

“The five-event AFT is designed to enhance Soldier fitness, improve warfighting readiness and increase the lethality of the force,” officials said.

The AFT includes:

A three-repetition maximum deadlift

Hand-release push-up arm extension

Sprint-drag-carry

Plank

Two-mile run

The change follows a review by the RAND Corporation and analysis of nearly 1 million Army fitness test records, Army officials said.

What’s Changing — And When

Phased rollout of the AFT begins June 1, 2025. Soldiers in 21 combat military occupational specialties (MOSs) will follow new scoring rules starting:

Jan. 1, 2026, for active duty

June 1, 2026, for Reserve and National Guard

Scoring Breakdown

Combat MOS soldiers must earn a minimum of 60 points per event and a total score of at least 350. The standard is sex-neutral and age-normed.

Combat-support roles follow a general standard based on sex and age, with the same 60-point-per-event minimum and an overall score of 300.

Implementation guidance and official orders are expected to be issued in May, officials said.

The new test is part of a broader Army push to ensure troops are physically prepared for operations in austere and demanding environments, military officials said.

The service is also updating policy to support Soldiers with medical profiles and will closely track how the new standards affect readiness, retention, and end strength, according to Army Public Affairs.

