Overcast 62°

SHARE

Armed Carjacking Suspect Shot By Law Enforcement In Bergen County: Officials (Update)

An armed carjacker was shot by a police officer in North Arlington following an incident that began in Kearny Saturday evening, June 14, authorities said.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The incident unfolded just before 5 p.m., when law enforcement located a suspect tied to an active carjacking probe on Porete Avenue in North Arlington, Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The suspect was armed, and during the encounter with law enforcement, was shot, according to preliminary findings by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, released shortly afterward, and remains in police custody.

The investigation into both the original carjacking and the police-involved shooting remains active, Angermeyer said. Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Updates will be shared by the agency when available.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE