Armed Carjacking Suspect Shot By Law Enforcement In Bergen County: Officials (Update)

The incident unfolded just before 5 p.m., when law enforcement located a suspect tied to an active carjacking probe on Porete Avenue in North Arlington, Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The suspect was armed, and during the encounter with law enforcement, was shot, according to preliminary findings by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, released shortly afterward, and remains in police custody.

The investigation into both the original carjacking and the police-involved shooting remains active, Angermeyer said. Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Updates will be shared by the agency when available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.