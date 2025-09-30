Fair 78°

Are You Registered To Vote In NJ? How To Check Status, Sign Up Easily

Election Day is right around the corner — but if you’re not registered, you won’t be able to cast a ballot.

The New Jersey Division of Elections website has everything you need to get started. The registration deadline for the General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.

Here’s what you can do online:

To register in New Jersey, you must be:

  • A United States citizen
  • At least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18
  • A resident of the county for 30 days before the election
  • A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4. New Jersey’s biggest race is for governor, where Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli are running in a tight contest.

Click here to learn about the three different ways you can vote.

