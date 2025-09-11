Apple’s New AirPods Can Translate Conversations In Real Time

The highly anticipated Live Translation feature means you can chat with someone in another language without fumbling for your phone. Just pop them in, start talking, and let Apple Intelligence and computational audio do the work.

No AirPods? No problem — the iPhone can flash live transcriptions on the screen. At launch, it works with English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, with Italian, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese on deck for later this year. Apple says it’s perfect for travelers, students, and anyone who’s ever been stuck smiling and nodding in confusion.

But that’s not all. AirPods Pro 3 also crank up the audio game with richer bass, a wider soundstage, and crystal-clear vocals thanks to a new multiport acoustic architecture and next-gen Adaptive EQ. The Active Noise Cancellation is now twice as strong as the AirPods Pro 2 and four times better than the original — so whether you’re on a plane, in a café, or hiding from chatty coworkers, the world just got a lot quieter.

They’re also built for action, with a redesigned shape, five ear tip sizes (including a new XXS), and IP57 sweat and water resistance for everything from yoga to HIIT workouts.

For fitness buffs, Apple’s throwing in a heart rate sensor and deep Fitness app integration so you can track over 50 workout types, monitor calories burned, close your Move ring, and get real-time coaching from the new Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence.

Battery life? Up to eight hours with ANC and 10 in Transparency mode. Plus, they’re eco-conscious — made with 40% recycled content, including 100% recycled cobalt in the battery and 65% recycled plastic in the case.

AirPods Pro 3 are available for pre-order now for $249, with in-store availability starting Friday, Sept. 19.

