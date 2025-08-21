Apple TV+ Raises Rates As Streaming Rivals Launch New Apps, Hike Prices

Apple TV+ is raising its monthly subscription price from $9.99 to $12.99, according to the streaming platform's website. This is the third time Apple TV+ has increased its price since launching in 2019, The Verge reported.

The change will go into effect after a seven-day trial for new users on Thursday, Aug. 21. Current subscribers will see the higher rate 30 days after their next renewal date.

Apple spokesperson Tom Neumayr confirmed the price hike in an email to The Verge.

“Since it launched, Apple TV+ has expanded its deep library of hundreds of Apple Originals, with thousands of hours of premium programming across genres and brand-new releases weekly — all ad-free," Neumayr said.

The annual $99 subscription fee remains the same. The Apple One bundle, which starts at $19.95 per month, also won't be affected.

Apple last raised the rate in 2023 to $9.99, after a 2022 bump from $6.99. The increase follows a similar $3 hike from NBCUniversal's Peacock in July.

Apple TV+ has surged to about 45 million subscribers, but is reportedly losing more than $1 billion annually, The Information reported. The tech giant is aiming to reach more potential customers by making Apple TV+ available on Android phones, CNBC reported.

The price hike also comes on the same day ESPN and Fox each launched their first all-in-one streaming apps.

