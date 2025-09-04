Another Inmate Dies At Rikers Island, 11th Death This Year

The latest incident happened Wednesday evening, Sept. 3, at the George R. Vierno Center, a Department of Correction spokesperson told Daily Voice.

Officers responded to a medical emergency just before 8 p.m. after the man appeared to have a seizure, officials said. Doctors and emergency medical services arrived minutes later, but despite efforts to save him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Department has tragically lost a person in our custody,” NYC Correction Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie said in a statement. “We share our deepest sympathies with his loved ones. Every aspect of this incident will be investigated.”

The department said it immediately notified oversight agencies ranging from the federal monitor and Board of Correction to state and city prosecutors.

Correction officials declined to release the man’s identity or provide information on the 10 other inmate deaths reported at Rikers this year.

