Fair with Haze 73°

SHARE

USGS Confirms 2.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Bergen County

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in Bergen County on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 5, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Days after a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in Bergen County, local residents reported feeling more shaking Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 5.

Days after a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in Bergen County, local residents reported feeling more shaking Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 5.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay photo
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The tremor struck at 12:11 p.m. EST about 2 kilometers southwest of Hillsdale, at a depth of 12.4 kilometers, according to the USGS.

Residents in Saddle Brook and Hackensack reported feeling the shaking. The Community Internet Intensity Map shows several “Did You Feel It?” submissions from local residents.

The quake follows a separate 3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in the area days earlier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE