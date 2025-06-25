Anne Burrell Was Surrounded By Pills, Report Says; Official Cause Of Death Still Pending

Burrell, 55, was found unresponsive in the shower of her Brooklyn apartment on the morning of Tuesday, June 17, as Daily Voice reported. Emergency responders arrived after a 911 call reporting a possible cardiac arrest and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The NYPD confirmed officers responded to her home around 7:50 a.m., where she was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive.” The internal police document stated that Burrell was found “surrounded by approximately 100 assorted pills,” according to The Times.

As of Wednesday, June 25, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had completed an autopsy, but no official cause or manner of death had been released.

Burrell’s sudden passing has shocked the culinary world and fans alike. Best known for her fiery personality, signature spiky blonde hair, and her role as host of Worst Cooks in America, she had become one of Food Network’s most recognizable stars.

In a statement following her death, Food Network said: “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”

Friends and fans had taken note earlier this year when Burrell did not return to host the latest season of Worst Cooks. In response to a fan’s question on Instagram in January, she replied, “Honestly I don’t know,” offering no further explanation.

Despite her absence from television, Burrell had recently pursued a new passion: improv comedy. The night before her death, she performed for the first time at Second City New York in Brooklyn, where she had been taking classes, according to The New York Times. In a March Instagram post, she wrote, “It really helps me get out of my shell… as if I needed that!!”

A memorial service was held Friday, June 20, at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Attendees included Food Network hosts Amanda Freitag and Geoffrey Zakarian.

Born in Cazenovia, New York, Burrell was a fixture on Food Network, where she helmed multiple shows including Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell. She also made memorable appearances on Iron Chef America, and was known not just for her talent, but for her signature spiky blonde hair and exuberant catchphrases.

Burrell is survived by her husband and stepson.

