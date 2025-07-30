A Few Clouds 84°

SHARE

Animal Organs Found In Trash Bag At NJ Car Wash, Police Say

Police are investigating the discovery of a trash bag containing animal organs at a Morris County car wash, they said.

Finish Line car wash in Morris County

Finish Line car wash in Morris County

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

East Hanover officers responded to The Finish Line Car Wash at 84 Route 10 on Tuesday, July 29 at 9:33 a.m. after receiving a call about the bag, Chief Christopher F. Cannizzo said in a statement.

Police launched an investigation along with the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office, who determined that the contents were not human.

“Our investigation, along with the Morris County Medical Examiner, determined that the bag contained animal organs,” Cannizzo said. “The bag did not contain any human remains.”

The investigation into where the remains came from is still ongoing, Cannizzo said.

“I would like to thank the Morris County Sheriff’s Department, Medical Examiner, and their Crime Scene Investigators for confirming that it was in fact animal remains,” Cannizzo added.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE