Animal Organs Found In Trash Bag At NJ Car Wash, Police Say

East Hanover officers responded to The Finish Line Car Wash at 84 Route 10 on Tuesday, July 29 at 9:33 a.m. after receiving a call about the bag, Chief Christopher F. Cannizzo said in a statement.

Police launched an investigation along with the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office, who determined that the contents were not human.

“Our investigation, along with the Morris County Medical Examiner, determined that the bag contained animal organs,” Cannizzo said. “The bag did not contain any human remains.”

The investigation into where the remains came from is still ongoing, Cannizzo said.

“I would like to thank the Morris County Sheriff’s Department, Medical Examiner, and their Crime Scene Investigators for confirming that it was in fact animal remains,” Cannizzo added.

