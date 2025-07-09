Fair 83°

SHARE

Animal Cruelty: NJ Man Tortured, Beat, Killed Stray Cats, Atlantic County Prosecutors Say

A 26-year-old Atlantic City man is charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty after he tortured and killed stray cats, authorities announced on Wednesday, July 9.

Atlantic City police

Atlantic City police

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Sam Barron

Sanabia would lure the abandoned and stray cats in his neighborhood into his residence with food and then tortured, beat and killed them, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Sanabia would dispose of the cats by throwing their bodies into a nearby dumpster, said.

He punched, hit and dragged other cats by their tail and he beat several cats with sticks while they were hiding in a makeshift shelter on a neighbor's property, police said.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE