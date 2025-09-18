Fair 84°

Animal Cruelty: Dog Had Large Wound Crawling With Maggots, NJ Owner Arrested, Cops Say

A Stanhope woman has been charged with animal cruelty after Byram Township police say her dog was found with a severe, untreated wound crawling with maggots.

Byram Township PD

Byram Township PD

Photo Credit: Byram Township PD
Cecilia Levine
On Thursday, Aug. 21, at 4:18 p.m., Byram Township patrol officers responded to a report of a wounded dog running at large on Route 206, police said in a release.

Officers found the unleashed dog with “a large wound on its back containing maggots and flies,” according to the report. An Animal Control Officer secured the animal and brought it to an emergency animal hospital, where staff confirmed “the wound was severe and had been neglected,” police said.

The dog’s owner, Beatrix Strnad, 50, of Stanhope, was charged with third-degree animal cruelty and having an unlicensed dog, police said. She was released pending a Sussex County Superior Court date.

The incident was investigated by Ptl. Ruggieri with assistance from Animal Control Officer DiMatteo, according to the release.

