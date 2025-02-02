Amy Schumer Pulls Off Ultimate Halftime Surprise With Knicks City Dancers

The comedian, 43, recreated the legendary dance scene from her 2015 rom-com "Trainwreck," starring Bill Hader, much to the delight of the crowd during the game against the Los Angelos Lakers.

In a video posted to Instagram, Schumer looks mock-shocked as Billy Joel’s "Uptown Girl" starts playing. Moments later, two dancers pull her onto the court, where she enthusiastically busts out high kicks, hip swivels, and all the chaotic energy you'd expect.

Schumer wasn’t alone—she was at the game with Jillian Bell and Brianne Howey, her co-stars in "Kinda Pregnant," a new romantic comedy hitting Netflix on Feb. 5, produced by Tyler Spindel.

Click here to watch Amy Schumer's 2025 dance with the Knicks City Dancers and here to watch the original version from 2015 in "Trainwreck."

