Amputated Fingertips, Severe Injuries From Coolers Spark Massive Recall: Cpsc

Igloo Products Corp. issued the recall for about 1,060,000 of its 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling coolers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, Feb. 13. A dangerous defect in the tow handle can pinch users' fingertips, posing risks of crushing injuries.

The CPSC said Igloo has received 12 reports of injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations. The recall also includes about 47,000 coolers sold in Canada and 23,000 in Mexico.

The recalled coolers were manufactured before January 2024, with a date stamp on the bottom. Affected models feature a tow handle and display the Igloo logo on the side.

The coolers were sold in various color combinations at Costco, Target, Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, and other retailers nationwide. They were also available online through Amazon and Igloo from January 2019 through January 2025, priced between $80 and $140.

Owners of the recalled coolers should immediately stop using them. You can request a free replacement handle on Igloo's website.

You can also find a full list of the recalled coolers on the CPSC's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.