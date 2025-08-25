Americans With Strongest Credit Scores Struggling As Trump Tariffs, Inflation Raise Costs

Late-stage delinquencies, which are accounts more than 90 days past due, surged 109% year-over-year among superprime borrowers in July, VantageScore said in a report released on Monday, Aug. 25. Those delinquencies rose 47% among prime borrowers.

Superprime and prime borrowers are typically considered the most financially secure.

"Consumers in the highest VantageScore credit tiers are showing increased signs of credit stress on a year-over-year basis," said Susan Fahy, chief digital officer at VantageScore. "We're also seeing a marked divergence in secured versus unsecured lending. Balances are increasing for auto loans and mortgages, while new credit originations are down. Sustained inflation for car and house prices is driving higher balances in these credit categories."

The average VantageScore credit score slipped to 701 in July, down one point from June. Over the past two years, the share of subprime borrowers rose from 18.1% to 18.7%, while the prime tier shrank.

VantageScore chief economist Rikard Bandebo said the shift shows financial stress reaching even the most creditworthy borrowers.

"Even though in absolute terms the increase is modest, it shows that even consumers considered the most credit-healthy are also beginning to see some stress with regard to repayments," Bandebo told Reuters.

Price hikes driven by Trump's tariffs are weighing on borrowers.

The Consumer Price Index rose 2.7% year-over-year in mid-August, reflecting higher costs in goods affected by Trump's trade wars. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projects that Trump's tariffs will add 0.4 percentage points to average annual inflation in both 2025 and 2026.

Auto loans and mortgages led the rise in delinquencies, with early-stage defaults climbing fastest in those categories.

"Defaults on secured loans, such as mortgages, typically happen only when the pressure on finances is too much for the consumer to manage," Bandebo said.

About 86% of Americans said the cost of groceries is a "major" or "minor" source of stress in their lives, according to a recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.