American Idol Exec, Husband Found Dead In Apparent LA Double Homicide

According to TMZ, Los Angeles Police conducted a welfare check on Monday, July 14, at the couple’s residence in the Encino neighborhood of the city and discovered blood at the front entrance.

Officers broke a window to enter the home, where they found Kaye and Deluca in separate rooms, both suffering from gunshot wounds, the outlet said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say there were no signs of a break-in or burglary, as the home was not ransacked. Surveillance footage is being reviewed, but no suspects are currently in custody, according to TMZ.

Kaye, age 70, was a key figure behind the music of American Idol, the long-running singing competition that first aired in 2002 and has launched the careers of stars like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released further details.

