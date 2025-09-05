American Among 16 Dead After Lisbon Streetcar Derails; 21 Injured

Portuguese police said Thursday, Sept. 4, that several of those killed on the Elevador da Gloria funicular in the capital city of Lisbon were foreigners, including one American.

Authorities said the derailment happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, in central Lisbon.

The dead include seven men and eight women, according to Lisbon’s Civil Protection Agency.

Five of those killed were Portuguese; the others were the American, three Britons, two South Koreans, two Canadians, a Ukrainian, a Swiss, and a French national. Police said identities have not been officially confirmed.

Authorities said further updates will be provided as identifications are completed and the investigation advances.

On Friday, Sept. 5, service on the city’s funiculars remained suspended as investigators examined the wreckage and crews worked to clear the line.

The Elevador da Gloria, a yellow-and-white funicular that climbs the city’s steep hills, is a major tourist draw.

Lisbon is set on the edge of the Atlantic where the Tagus River meets Portugal's west coast.

Around 575,000 people call the city home, but the wider metro area is even bigger, with over three million residents. Portugal's entire population is around 10.7 million.

Famous for its rolling hills, historic trams, and unique mix of old-world charm and modern style, Lisbon is the heart of Portugal — politically, economically, and socially.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

