American Airlines Adds Philly Bus Route At NJ Airport: What To Know

American will expand its bus service at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to include Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN), the airline said in a news release on Thursday, July 10. The three daily departures each way will begin on Monday, Sept. 22.

The premium motorcoach Landline service will help Central Jersey travelers get to one of the country's largest airports without having to drive and park there. Passengers can check their bags in Trenton, clear security at TTN, and ride to Philly as if they were already on their flight.

American is the only airline with this kind of service, linking smaller regional airports to major hubs like PHL using luxury buses.

The airline also offers bus service at PHL to four other airports:

Allentown/Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (ABE)

Atlantic City, New Jersey (ACY)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA (AVP)

Wilmington, Delaware (ILG)

Passengers can also earn AAdvantage miles and Loyalty Points on the bus rides.

"By this fall, The Landline Company will feed over 1,500 daily seats into American's Philadelphia hub from five Northeast cities, unlocking seamless global connectivity for hundreds of thousands of travelers each year," Landline's vice president and head of revenue Nick Johnson said in a LinkedIn post. "With 22 daily roundtrips, Landline will become the sixth largest operating carrier at PHL by daily departures, surpassing both Southwest and Delta (mainline)."

The Ewing Township, NJ, airport only offers commercial flights on Frontier Airlines. TTN has year-round service to Atlanta, Orlando, and Tampa, Florida, along with seasonal routes to Fort Myers and West Palm Beach, FL, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The bus service comes as American expands its flight schedule at PHL.

The airline is adding Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, as a new destination, along with increasing flights to Aruba, St. Maarten, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. PHL will also offer October flights to Albuquerque, New Mexico, as part of the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Trenton tickets are now available on American's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.