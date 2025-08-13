Amazon Adds Fresh Groceries To Same-Day Delivery: What To Know

Thousands of perishable items have been added to Amazon's Same-Day Delivery service, the company announced in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 13. The rollout covers more than 1,000 US cities and towns, with a target of more than 2,300 by the end of 2025.

Amazon Prime members will get quick access to fresh foods like fruit, vegetables, meat, and baked goods.

“We're continuously innovating to make grocery shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable for our customers, especially Prime members," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. "By introducing fresh groceries into our Same-Day Delivery service, we're creating a quick and easy experience for customers. They can order milk alongside electronics; oranges, apples, and potatoes with a mystery novel; and frozen pizza at the same time as tools for their next home improvement project — and check out with one cart and have everything delivered to their doorstep within hours."

Prime members can get free delivery on orders of $25 or more, while non-members can access the service for $12.99 per order. Smaller orders for Prime members cost $2.99.

The expansion builds on Amazon's existing grocery lineup, which includes Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and local specialty retailers. Strawberries now regularly outrank AirPods in Same-Day Delivery sales, with bananas, Honeycrisp apples, limes, and avocados also in the top 10.

Amazon says early trials in cities like Phoenix, Orlando, and Kansas City drove repeat orders, with customers returning twice as often compared to those who didn't purchase fresh food.

"After trying this service for occasional items, customers have discovered how much we've simplified online grocery shopping," Herrington said. "For example, of course you can order cookware for Same-Day Delivery, but now you can add everything you need alongside it for grandma's chicken soup recipe – all the fresh veggies, broth, noodles, herbs, chicken, and even bowls to serve it in."

All fresh groceries are shipped through Amazon's temperature-controlled network and packed in insulated bags that are recyclable in most curbside programs. Amazon says orders undergo a six-point quality check before leaving the warehouse.

Amazon reported more than $100 billion in gross grocery and household sales in 2024, excluding Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh.

