Kyle Silas, of Orange, was heading west on a Fly Wing electric motorcycle when he struck a Ford sedan near milepost 16 in Kearny around 4:35 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

Silas was ejected then run over by a Dodge, Lebron said. He died as a result of the accident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.