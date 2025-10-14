Airports Refuse To Show Kristi Noem's 'Unnecessarily Alarmist' TSA Video

The public service announcement was sent to airports through the Transportation Security Administration to replace existing REAL ID messages at security checkpoints. The video was first published by Fox News on Thursday, Oct. 9.

While the PSA resembles others featuring government officials that have been common throughout several administrations, Noem launches a political attack in this one.

"Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay," said Noem. "We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact your travel, and our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government."

Westchester County Airport, outside of New York City, is among the airports refusing to show the video.

"It is inappropriate, unacceptable, and inconsistent with the values we expect from our nation's top public officials," county executive Ken Jenkins said in a statement. "The PSA politicizes the impacts of a federal government shutdown on TSA operations, and the county finds the tone to be unnecessarily alarmist – particularly as it relates to operations at Westchester County Airport. This video will not be displayed at Westchester County Airport."

Jenkins, a Democrat, criticized the video as an unnecessary distraction.

"At a time when we should be focused on ensuring stability, collaboration, and preparedness, this type of messaging only distracts from the real issues and undermines public trust," he said. "As county executive, I believe our residents deserve clear, honest, and nonpartisan communication — especially when it comes to national security, government shutdown impacts, and public safety."

Jenkins also said the county is working with federal agencies to keep the airport running through the shutdown.

"In Westchester County, we're committed to keeping our airport running efficiently and safely, regardless of political games in Washington," said Jenkins.

In Western New York, airports near Buffalo and Niagara Falls also won't show Noem's message.

"The NFTA's long-standing policy and codified regulations pertaining to public service advertising prohibit politically partisan messaging in its facilities," the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority told Newsweek.

A Connecticut Airport Authority spokesperson told the Daily Voice that Noem's video is not being played at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

Across the country, larger airports in cities like Charlotte, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Seattle are refusing to show the video, CNN reported.

In Portland, Oregon, an airport spokesperson accused Noem of violating the Hatch Act, a 1939 law that bans federal employees from political activities to ensure government programs remain nonpartisan.

"We did not consent to playing the video in its current form, as we believe the Hatch Act clearly prohibits use of public assets for political purposes and messaging,” said Molly Prescott, spokesperson for the Port of Portland.

The Trump administration has also used the shutdown to post partisan messages on several federal websites.

"The Radical Left in Congress shut down the government," read a message on the Department of Housing and Urban Development's website. "HUD will use available resources to help Americans in need."

The government shutdown, which began on Wednesday, Oct. 1, has caused growing delays nationwide as air traffic controllers and TSA workers continue without pay. This is the first shutdown since President Donald Trump's first term in December 2018.

Democrats are demanding that any stopgap bill to fund the government must extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of 2025. They're also asking to restore GOP-passed Medicaid cuts in the spending plan previously called the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, two-thirds (67%) of Americans blame congressional Republicans either "a great deal" or "a fair amount," which is slightly more than the 63% who put the blame on Democrats and Trump.

