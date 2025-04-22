Airbnb Just Made Booking Less Annoying: Here's What Changed

The vacation rental company announced the change on Monday, April 21. Airbnb's optional toggle feature to see full pricing is now standard for all users worldwide.

The company said nearly 17 million guests had used the toggle since it launched in 2022.

"With the global rollout of total price display, we're making it easier for guests to better understand the price they'll pay, and for hosts to succeed in a more transparent marketplace," Airbnb said.

Airbnb first tested total price display in parts of Europe, Australia, Canada, and South Korea starting in 2019. In 2024 alone, more than four out of five hosts used at least one tool to help price their listings competitively, and more than two million hosts compared average prices using Airbnb's similar listings feature.

The company also promotes search tips that help guests find lower prices for longer stays by adding extra nights.

"We believe these improvements will continue to create positive guest experiences from search to stay while also supporting the growth of the Airbnb community around the world," said Airbnb.

In 2023, Airbnb said almost 300,000 listings removed or lowered their cleaning fees after the launch of total price display. Nearly 40% of active listings didn't charge any cleaning fee by the end of the year.

Airbnb's move comes a few weeks before a new federal rule banning "junk fees" in short-term lodging. The Federal Trade Commission's rule requires companies to advertise the full cost of a hotel room or vacation rental up front, including all mandatory fees.

The "junk fees" rule goes into effect on Monday, May 12

"People deserve to know up-front what they’re being asked to pay—without worrying that they’ll later be saddled with mysterious fees that they haven’t budgeted for and can’t avoid," former FTC chair Lina Khan said in December 2024. "The FTC's rule will put an end to junk fees around live event tickets, hotels, and vacation rentals, saving Americans billions of dollars and millions of hours in wasted time."

The FTC estimates that the rule will save travelers up to 53 million hours per year of wasted time searching for tickets or vacation rentals, which is more than $11 billion in time savings by 2035.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.