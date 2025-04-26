After Stunning Draft Fall, Shedeur Sanders Officially Lands In NFL

Once projected to be a possible number one draft pick, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders — you may have heard of his father — is heading to the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders was considered a consensus first-round pick, but inexplicably fell into the fifth round before the Browns picked him up with the 144th pick.

He was their second choice, after the Browns picked up Oregon star Dillon Gabriel with the 94th pick.

The quarterback room now includes the two rookies, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and much-maligned Deshaun Watson, who may not play this season.

Sanders was picked by the Browns after they passed on him with two early second round picks and waited until he fell to the fifth round.

The 23-year-old has maintained a positive attitude after being let down on the first two days of the draft, posting online "Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD."

His father also cited God when tweeting about the surprising turn of events.

The precipitous drop came as a shock to many, including President Donald Trump, as teams shied away from Sanders and his notoriously outspoken father.

Sanders initially committed to play ball at Florida Atlantic before heading to Jackson State when his father was named head coach.

He then helped lead a resurgence at the University of Colorado after Deion Sanders was hired as the head coach there.

Sanders set several University of Colorado records, earned the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024, and finished his college career with more than 14,000 passing yards, and 134 touchdowns versus just 27 interceptions while playing behind shaky offensive lines for four years.

His number was retired at Colorado alongside two-way player Travis Hunter, who was drafted second overall when the Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold trade up to pick him.

Where Sanders lands on the Browns' depth chart remains to be seen, but they took their shot in the fifth round.

Stay tuned.

