Top NJ Prosecutor Botches Key Detail In Pushing Back On Federal Judge’s Ruling

“I am the pick of the President. I am the pick of Pam Bondi, our Attorney General, and I will serve this country like I have for the last several years, in any capacity,” Habba said during a Fox News appearance Thursday night, Aug. 21.

“You might try and change my title, you might try and fight me, but… we will win, we always do. It just takes time,” she continued. “It’s disturbing what we’re seeing. It’s not surprising… they think they have a voice for five minutes, they try and be activists… we will not fall to rogue judges, we will not fall to people trying to be political when they should just be doing their jobs, respecting the president.”

The comments came just hours after Judge Matthew W. Brann issued a 77-page opinion removing Habba from active cases — including prosecutions against defendants Cesar Humberto Pina, Julien Giraud Jr., and Julien Giraud III. The ruling capped months of political drama over who should control the state’s most powerful federal prosecutor’s office.

Then Habba made a claim that turned heads.

“And you can’t get rid of the president. Almost 100 million people voted for him. And he still and forever will be the 45th and 47th president of the United States.”

Official election records, however, show 77,303,568 people voted for former President Donald Trump in 2024 — roughly 23 million fewer than Habba stated.

On the same day, a federal judge ruled against U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, a sharply divided New York appeals court overturned a nearly $500 million judgment against former President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported. The decision erases a massive financial penalty but leaves the underlying fraud case in place. Writing for the court, Justice Peter Moulton said Trump had indeed inflated property and asset values, but the impact “was not the cataclysmic harm” that would justify such a staggering award.

