After 15 Years of Debate, State OKs Controversial NJ Athletic Field — With Strings Attached

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has signed off on turning the historic Zabriskie-Schedler property into a community park, ending more than a decade of public meetings, petitions, and back-and-forth over the site’s future.

The Aug. 27 approval comes with a laundry list of conditions designed to protect the 200-year-old home that sits on the land.

The seven-acre property is home to the John A.L. Zabriskie House, a Dutch-American farmhouse built around 1825 and listed on the State and National Historic Registers since 2019. Ridgewood bought it in 2009 to stop commercial development, with the idea of eventually building a park.

Now, the plan is locked in: a full-size multi-sport turf field, ADA-accessible playground, walking trails, parking, landscaping, and a natural buffer between the action and the historic home. By July 2026, just in time for the nation’s 250th birthday, the Zabriskie House will debut as the History & Cultural Center of Bergen County.

Still, the DEP made it clear this is no blank check. Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Dragon called the project an “encroachment” on the historic site, but said Ridgewood had shown “the clear public benefit” of creating a space that meets “the growing recreational and environmental needs of the community.”

The state’s conditions read like a to-do list from a preservationist’s dream:

Photograph and document every angle of the house and property before breaking ground.

Keep archaeologists on site to protect — and possibly unearth — Revolutionary War–era artifacts.

Add signs and exhibits telling the site’s story.

Use only native or historically accurate plants to hide the turf field from view.

Submit detailed operational and financial plans for the new history center before starting construction.

The Village has 60 days to accept the terms in writing or risk losing the approval.

“This approval achieves both objectives — preserving and celebrating the historic character of the Zabriskie House, while providing for the recreational needs of the community,” Ridgewood officials said.

