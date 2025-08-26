After 100 Years, Popular Bergen County Farm Stand Is Closing: Here’s The Plan For Its Future

Located at 156 Summit Ave., the farm has been in the DePiero family since 1924, offering hayrides, pumpkin picking, fresh produce, greenhouse plants, and baked goods. In a statement, the family called the farm “the heart of our family for four generations” and thanked customers for “being a part of our family’s story.”

“The decision to close was not an easy one,” the family said, citing changes in the industry and rising operational costs. “Ultimately, it is time for us to close this chapter and embrace a new beginning with our own families.”

Mayor Mike Ghassali praised the farm’s legacy: “We proudly thank the DePiero’s Farm Stand & Greenhouses for more than 100 years of service to our community—four generations who shaped our community with care and commitment.” He said the borough purchased the land “with taxpayer support—no grants, no strings attached” to preserve it from development.

“Today, the farm belongs to all of us,” Ghassali said. “It will remain a working farm, professionally operated, with space for a community garden and a farm stand. This isn’t just a transaction—it’s a testament to our shared values and vision for the future.”

Montvale will host a community celebration on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 12 p.m., free and open to all Montvale taxpayers, residents, business owners, and their families, to honor the farm’s history and future.

The farm will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through its final day for visitors to make “one last memory” before the change. “These final few days will be our chance to say thank you and goodbye,” the family said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.