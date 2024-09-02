Adam Sandler Drops By Morristown Cafe

The massively famous actor and comedian stopped by Lokl Cafe in Morristown, bringing smiles to faces in the flesh.

The 80 South St. eatery on Monday, Sept. 2, Labor Day, said Sandler popped in and helped out behind the counter, wearing a Hawaiian button-down shirt, of course.

Sandler is presumably in town for "Happy Gilmore 2," for which an open casting call was held last month at the Hyatt Regency in Morristown.

Lokl Cafe is owned by friends Peter Stog and Yianni Arvanites "who have long dreamed of opening a European-inspired cafe," its website reads.

Lokl Cafe did not immediately return Daily Voice's comment requesting more information on Sandler's visit.

