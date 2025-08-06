Actress Kelley Mack Dies At Age 33

The 33-year-old died Saturday, Aug. 2, in her hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

"It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley," reads an announcement on her Instagram account. "Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go. ... She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express."

Mack had been diagnosed with glioma, a rare and aggressive cancerous tumor affecting the central nervous system

Tributes have poured in from across the entertainment industry, with friends and fans remembering her infectious enthusiasm and dedication to her craft

.Over her career, Mack accumulated 35 acting credits and five producer credits. She was celebrated for her performances not only in The Walking Dead, but also as Penelope Jacobs in Chicago Med and in FOX’s 9-1-1.

Her film work included roles in Profile and Broadcast Signal Intrusion.

Mack is survived by her two younger siblings, including actor Parker Mack, her mother Kristen and aunt Karen.

