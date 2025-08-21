'Active Shooter' Report Keeps Villanova University On Lockdown, SEPTA Bypassing Stations

The Radnor Township Police Department confirmed in a social media post that officers were on location at the university investigating the report.

“Radnor Township Police Department are on location at Villanova University for a report of an active shooter. All nearby residents and students are asked to SHELTER IN PLACE AT this time,” the department wrote.

An emergency alert sent at 4:30 p.m. to students and staff read: “ACTIVE SHOOTER on VU campus. Move to secure location. Lock/barricade doors. More info to follow.”

The university also posted on its website that people on campus should avoid the Law School’s Scarpa Hall, move to a secure location, and lock or barricade doors.

In an evening update, Radnor Township Police said the incident remains "active" and that officers are continuing to clear buildings at Villanova University. No victims have been reported.

“IF YOU ARE SHELTERING – STAY IN PLACE UNTIL A POLICE OFFICER GUIDES YOU,” police posted, adding that all official information will be released at the direction of the Superintendent of Police.

The university issued another campus-wide warning: “Lockdown remains in place. Heavy police presence on campus. Remain indoors. Do not leave. Secure rooms or building.”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed state, local, and federal law enforcement are all responding.

“The Pennsylvania State Police and local and federal law enforcement are onsite at Villanova University responding to reports of an active shooter,” Shapiro posted on X. “Avoid the area and follow the direction of local authorities. We will share additional information as it becomes available.”

Public transit is being impacted. SEPTA first announced at 5:08 p.m. that all inbound and outbound Thorndale trains would bypass Villanova Station. A follow-up at 5:19 p.m. confirmed that both Villanova and Stadium Stations will be skipped in both directions until further notice due to police activity.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

