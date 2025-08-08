Active Shooter Alert Issued At Emory University's Atlanta Campus

The incident unfolded late Friday afternoon, Aug. 8.

Students and staff were told by the university's Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response (CEPAR) to “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.” and to avoid the area around the Emory Point CVS, according to emergency messages posted on social media.

Law enforcement authorities are at the scene.

Officials urged everyone to stay clear of the area and await further updates. No immediate information was available about injuries or a suspect.

The campus, located in Druid Hills just four miles from downtown Atlanta, is home to nine schools and a leading healthcare system.

Founded in 1836, the private research university enrolls nearly 16,000 students from the US and more than 100 countries.

