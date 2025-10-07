Accused Teen Killer Should've Been Detained After Double Murder, Former Chief Says

That's because the boy was detained and then released, officials said.

As for why he was released? The teen claimed he'd been carjacked and that someone else had been driving the suspect vehicle, according to former Cranford Police Chief Ryan Greco.

Greco made the stunning reveal in a post on Cranford TRUTH, the Facebook group that he runs. Greco, who served as chief from 2017 to 2024, called the teen's story a "highly unbelievable" one, and said that he should've been charged and detained the night of the incident

Greco also noted that teen had a history of harassment and stalking, allegedly involving one of the victims.

Being 17, the boy could not be questioned without a parent or guardian present and could not be held for more than six hours without charges, Greco said. While Greco acknowledged that complicates things, he said the six-hour rule has some flexibility, especially in serious chases.

"A debate likely occurred about whether there was sufficient probable cause to charge and hold the suspect," Greco explained. "Based on that experience, some assistant prosecutors are hesitant to approve charges early in a case. As I often heard in meetings with the prosecutor's office, 'I hate to push the goal line back.' In other words, unless the case is airtight, they prefer to wait.

"There was a fabricated carjacking claim, a fatal motor vehicle crash, prior history with one of the victims, and two deceased high school girls," Greco said. "Investigations can continue after charges are filed. Charges can be upgraded later. But instead, this individual was allowed to return home, potentially destroy evidence and perhaps most disturbingly, record a YouTube video that essentially re-victimized the families."

The former police chief said he knows Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro, the uncle of the accused teenager, and does not believe he did anything to protect his nephew.

"From what I would surmise he simply heard the call over the radio and, being just a few blocks away, responded to assist, not knowing that his relative was involved," Greco said. "This is not unusual for him. He has often responded to fire scenes in Cranford. I recall joking once that he could handle our fires, and I’d take care of his auto theft issues. He was even appointed by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office as a liaison between police and fire departments for major fire scenes. His presence, in my view, was coincidental and not of ill intent."

