Accomplice Bails As NY Woman Nabbed Trying To Cash $7K Fake Check In NJ, Police Say

Officers were called to the bank at 23-40 Maple Ave., around 4 p.m., after the branch manager reported the attempted fraud, Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

The suspect, identified as Jahesa M. Stokes of Middletown, NY, was arrested at the scene and charged with forgery, Eleshewich said. She was later released.

A second suspect fled the area in a white, four-door sedan before officers arrived, according to incident reporter Boyd A. Loving. The vehicle was last seen heading south on Maple Avenue near Dunkin’ Donuts, Loving reported.

The Fair Lawn Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

