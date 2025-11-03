Acclaimed Hollywood Star Diane Ladd Dies, Mother Of Actress Laura Dern

Ladd's death came on Monday, Nov. 3, with her daughter, actress Laura Dern, by her side.

She was celebrated for her unforgettable performances in both film and television.

Ladd gained widespread acclaim for her Oscar-nominated turn as Flo in the 1974 classic "Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore." She later earned another Oscar nomination for her wild, scene-stealing role as an unhinged mother opposite Laura Dern in "Wild at Heart."

She was also recognized for her work in "Rambling Rose," earning yet another Oscar nod.

Ladd and Laura Dern shared a unique bond on and off screen. The two co-authored "Honey, Baby, Mine," a memoir inspired by heartfelt conversations after Ladd received a serious medical diagnosis. The book explores their life, love, death, and humor.

Ladd’s health scare began in 2018, when she was misdiagnosed with a lung condition caused by pesticide exposure. Laura Dern pushed for a second opinion, which led to a full recovery for her mother.

Ladd’s personal journey was also marked by tragedy. She lost her first daughter, Diane Elizabeth, at just 18 months old in a swimming accident.

Ladd was married three times. Her first husband, actor Bruce Dern, is Laura's father.

