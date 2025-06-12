Accidental 911 Call Leads NJ Cops To Mom With Heroin Near Children’s Toys: Police

The call came in around 11:26 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, and was traced to the Lakeview Terrace area, Oakland Police Chief Timothy Keenan said.

When Officer Matthew Lopez arrived, he found a white pickup truck parked on the side of the road with a woman standing next to it, Keenan said. Lopez He performed a welfare check on the female and determined she had numerous outstanding warrants for her arrest, the chief said.

After placing her under arrest, Lopez searched the woman — identified as Andrea McManus — and found 10 glassine packets of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, Keenan said.

Officers then responded to her Lakeview Terrace home, where they knew she had children.

On the porch of the home, next to some children’s toys, more wax folds and burnt foil were located, Keenan said.

The children were found inside, in the care of an adult relative, police said.

McManus was charged with:

Possession of CDS

Possession of CDS Paraphernalia

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

She was processed and taken to Bergen County Jail.

As for the original 911 call? Police said it was placed in error by another person, who was later found.

