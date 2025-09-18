ABC Slammed For Pulling 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' To Appease Trump: 'This Is State Censorship'

ABC took its late-night comedy show off the air indefinitely on Wednesday, Sept. 17. The move came shortly after Nexstar Media Group announced that it would preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" across its 32 ABC affiliates "for the foreseeable future" over remarks he made about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

During his Monday, Sept. 15, monologue, Kimmel criticized conservatives who rushed to portray the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, as left-wing.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Kimmel, 57, also pointed out how Trump quickly moved on from Kirk's death by boasting about the construction of his new White House ballroom.

"He's at the fourth stage of grief, construction," Kimmel said after playing a clip of Trump responding to a reporter's question about how he was mourning Kirk. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish."

Nexstar's pressure to remove Kimmel from ABC's schedule comes as the local broadcast giant is in the middle of a $6.2 billion merger to acquire TEGNA. The deal, which requires Federal Communications Commission approval, would give Nexstar control of about 260 local TV channels nationwide.

Trump-appointed FCC chair Brendan Carr claimed that Kimmel was misleading by tying Robinson to the MAGA movement.

"It was appearing to directly mislead the American public about a significant fact that probably one of the most significant political events we've had in a long time, for the most significant political assassination we've seen in a long time," Carr told CNBC.

Unions representing actors, writers, and musicians denounced ABC's pulling of Kimmel's show.

"This is not complicated: Trump's FCC identified speech it did not like and threatened ABC with extreme reprisals," the American Federation of Musicians said. "This is state censorship. It's now happening in the United States of America, not some far-off country. It's happening right here and right now."

SAG-AFTRA also condemned Kimmel's de facto suspension.

"Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on," the actors' union said. "Democracy thrives when diverse points of view are expressed. The decision to suspend airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone's freedoms."

The Writers Guild of America called ABC's move "corporate cowardice."

"Silencing us impoverishes the whole world," the writers' union said. "The WGA stands with Jimmy Kimmel and his writers."

Sinclair Broadcasting Group said ABC didn't go far enough. Critics have accused Sinclair of pushing right-wing propaganda through its 178 stations in 81 markets.

SBG demanded that Kimmel apologize to Kirk's family, along with making "a meaningful personal donation" to his family and his conservative advocacy organization, Turning Point USA.

"Regardless of ABC's plans for the future of the program, Sinclair intends not to return 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to our air until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform," Sinclair said in a statement.

Sinclair stations will air a Kirk remembrance special during Kimmel's timeslot on Friday, Sept. 19. It'll also be broadcast on SBG's channels over the weekend.

"Celebrity Family Feud" will temporarily take Kimmel's spot, Variety reported. Disney-owned ABC hasn't made a formal decision about the program's future, but is still in direct talks with Kimmel and his representatives.

A memo from the ABC Affiliate Board said that it "remains engaged with ABC" about Kimmel's future.

"Remember September 17," a broadcast TV station executive told Variety. "That's the day we lost the First Amendment in America."

Democratic politicians echoed that executive's comment.

"Buying and controlling media platforms. Firing commentators. Canceling shows. These aren't coincidences. It's coordinated. And it's dangerous," California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted on Instagram. "The @GOP does not believe in free speech. They are censoring you in real time."

"Kimmel hurts MAGA'S feelings by holding a mirror up & so the first amendment is out the window and his show is pulled," Rep. Jasmine Crockett wrote on social media. "Who is going to tell them that, that is the definition of being a snowflake... as well as supporting anti-democratic ideals? (Not patriotic at all)."

Republicans praised ABC's move.

"Everyone please congratulate [Secretary of State] @marcorubio, the new host of ABC's late night show!" Vice President JD Vance joked.

"Maybe lying about a deranged left-wing murderer wasn't a good career move?" Sen. Ted Cruz posted.

Left-leaning media figures also blasted Kimmel's sidelining.

"This is the most straightforward attack on free speech from state actors I've ever seen in my life and it's not even close," MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes wrote on social media.

Zeteo CEO and editor Mehdi Hasan pointed out the difference between ABC's treatment of Kimmel and Fox News deciding not to punish host Brian Kilmeade after he said "just kill 'em" when talking about homeless people.

"Silly Jimmy Kimmel," Hasan deadpanned on Bluesky. "He should have just called for all homeless people to be killed and he'd still have a job."

Conservative media figures supported ABC.

"Just think for a minute about the amount of IRATE mail/viewer feedback they must have gotten to do this," radio host Megyn Kelly posted.

"Jimmy Kimmel is free to speak his mind," Fox News host Will Cain wrote. "He has no right or guarantee to do so on ABC. This isn’t about “comedy”nor free speech…this is about consequences."

The pulling of Kimmel's show comes weeks after CBS canceled "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The cancellation was widely seen as a politically motivated move by Paramount to earn FCC approval of its merger with Skydance.

Comedian Wanda Sykes, who was scheduled to appear on Kimmel's September 17 show, accused Trump of putting pressure on ABC to silence Kimmel.

"[Trump] didn't end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week, but he did end freedom of speech within his first year," she said in an Instagram video. "Hey, for those of you who pray, now's the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy."

Stand-up comedian Mike Birbiglia called out conservative comics that may support ending Kimmel's show.

"I've spent a lot of time in public + private defending comedians I don't agree with," he wrote in a note on Instagram. "If you're a comedian + don't call out the insanity of pulling Kimmel off the air — don't bother spouting off about free speech anymore."

Rosie O'Donnell, a target of Trump's for decades, also criticized ABC.

"This is unacceptable," she said in an Instagram post. "F*** this fascist administration and corrupt corporate executives - bowing to the orange monster - america is no more 🥲."

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" began airing on ABC in January 2003.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.