ABC Suspends Anchor For Calling Trump Senior Aide ‘World-Class Hater’

Anchor and Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran called deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a “world-class hater" in a post on X late Saturday night, June 7. The comment was deleted a short time later.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the comments "unhinged and unacceptable," and added, "We have reached out to ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable."

By late Sunday morning, June 8, ABC News announced it has suspended Moran for an undetermined amount of time.

“ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others,” an ABC spokesperson said in a statement. “The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation.”

"The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism,” Moran wrote in the post. “Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile.

"Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.

"Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

Moran interviewed President Trump in the Oval Office in late April marking his first 100 days in office.

Miller, age 39, who was a speechwriter and senior adviser during Trump's first term in office is viewed as the architect of the administration's immigration policy.

The 65-year-Moran, a Chicago native, worked as a reporter at New Republic and a reporter/editor at the Legal Times.

He then served as a news correspondent and anchor for Court TV, where he gained national recognition for his coverage of high-profile trials, including those of Lyle and Erik Menendez and O.J. Simpson.

Moran joined ABC News in 1997, covering the Supreme Court initially before becoming chief White House correspondent in 1999. He held that post until late November 2005, covering the presidencies of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

He was named senior national correspondent in 2018 after five years as ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent and seven years as Nightline co-anchor.

