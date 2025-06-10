94-Year-Old Grandmother's Song To Granddaughter, Wife At NJ Wedding Melts The Room

A 94-year-old Cedar Grove grandmother brought guests to tears over the weekend with a heartfelt song for her granddaughter and her new wife — a moment of love and acceptance years in the making (click here for video).

On Saturday, June 7, in front of friends and family, Josephine Ruggiero stood before the crowd at Amanda Ruggiero and Alexandra "Lexi" Kirby's party, and made one heartfelt request.

"Maybe not as good as I used to be, because you know a lot of years have gone by,” she said. “But what I would like everyone else to do while I’m singing is imagine my words being sung from Amanda and Lexi to each other. That’s how much the song means to me."

🌈 Coming Out To Grammie

Amanda Ruggiero knew telling her grandmother about her girlfriend Lexi in 2019 might be difficult — but the moment was nothing short of perfect.

"It was very casual," Amanda said. "I said, 'I have a girlfriend and her name is Lexi.'"

At first, Josephine was shocked, Amanda said. But then she hugged Amanda and said, "I can't wait to meet her."

It wasn't long before Josephine met Lexi, whom Amanda said she welcomed into the family with open arms.

"She’s always had an open mind and heart," Amanda said. "I’m glad she accepted me for who I am and who I love."

🎶 A Voice Like Rosemary Clooney

When Amanda and Lexi got engaged, Amanda knew exactly who she wanted to sing at the wedding.

"I lived with her growing up and she really is my best friend," Amanda said. "We would watch her old videos of her singing at other weddings and listen to her records she worked on with her brother. Once I got engaged, I just knew I wanted her to sing."

Josephine has been singing since she was a child, according to her daughter, Ruth Bollo. She sang at local weddings, family parties, and restaurants with what Bollo described as a "Rosemary Clooney-type of voice."

"She was scheduled to go to Las Vegas, but then she met my father," Bollo said. "She gave up her career to become a wife and mother. There is no better wife, no better mother, no better grandmother, and no better friend."

Amanda didn't know what her grandmother was going to sing, only that the moment was going to be a special one.

“She chose the song ‘Always’ because it means so much to her,” Bollo said. “The words in the song she feels are words everyone should live by, especially married people.”

“The days will not be fair always and that’s when I’ll be there always, not for just an hour, not for just a day, not for just a year, but always.”

"You gave me great honor when you asked me to sing at your wedding and I said I would," Josephine told guests at the wedding. "It’s an old song. It has little words — short, but strong meaning to what the song says."

Amanda said it was "absolutely perfect."

"She had me crying — as well as the rest of the room," the bride said. "I’ll remember this moment for the rest of my life."

Lexi was moved by the performance too.

"It was clear she picked a song that had a lot of meaning to the family, but also for our new love. It’s a blessing to not only have her support in our union, but her participating in our wedding day. It was a very special moment."

As for Grammy? She called it "one of her most blessed honors."

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.